The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads with fears that the Maltese economy could shrink by half if the coronavirus is not reined in quickly. In a separate story it highlights the murder in Sta Luċija discovered on Tuesday.

The Malta Independent reports how eight new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Tuesday, including a three-year-old boy. It also reports on the schools lockdown, saying that learning from home has become the order of the day.

L-orizzont leads with the Sta Luċija murder and also reports how an infant is among the new Coronavirus cases.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to Adrian Delia's call for immediate action to save jobs affected by the economic impact of coronavirus.