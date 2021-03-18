The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta reports how gatherings in private homes have now been restricted to two households in order to limit the spread of COVID-19. It also says the prime minister will not act unless self-confessed hitman Vince Muscat names the minister who, he claims, was involved in a 'big job'.

The Malta Independent also leads with the two households announcement, In its second story it reports on progress in the EU on a vaccine passport to facilitate travel.

l-orizzont quotes the prime minister insisting that every decision taken by the government to fight COVID-19 was based on science.

In-Nazzjon refers to the revelations by Vince Muscat linking members or former members of the Cabinet to crime, and says the prime minister needs to safeguard Malta's reputation. It too also gives prominence to the reduction in the new two households rule.