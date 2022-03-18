The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with a report on how a resumption of spring hunting for turtle-doves would be “of particular concern” to the European Commission.

Separately, the newspaper also reports that a Ukrainian mother and daughter, who fled war to seek refuge in Malta with nothing but the clothes on their back, ended up in quarantine in a hotel where they were told to pay for their food and drinks for two weeks.

The Malta Independent meanwhile leads its front page with a report on the shelling of a Ukrainian theatre that was acting as a shelter for civilians. It also reports on the spike in COVID numbers registered on Thursday.

In-Nazzjon refers to comments by Opposition leader Bernard Grech who on Thursday pledged the PN would push for added value for the voluntary sector.

L-orizzont meanwhile refers to comments by PL leader Robert Abela, who on Thursday pledged the implementation of the party's proposals, which he said were not tied with certain terms and conditions.