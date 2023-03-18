These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with extracts from the appeal filed by Steward against a court decision that nullified its hospitals concession on the basis of fraud.

The newspaper also gives prominence to the International Criminal Court issuing an international arrest warrant for Russian president Vladimir Putin, accusing him of war crimes.

The Malta Independent leads with news that a court has annulled a planning permit for a five-storey development over its impact on the streetscape, in what the paper describes as a potential “new precedent”.

The newspaper also gives prominence to news that Robert Abela has written to the Auditor-General, asking him to calculate how much money Steward were paid by the government.

L-Orizzont gives priority to a principal’s emphasis that schooling is important for children’s mental health. It also runs an interview with Malta’s ambassador to Ukraine with prominence.

In-Nazzjon leads with a headline accusing Robert Abela of “choosing to serve as Vitals and Steward’s lawyer, rather than defend the people”.

The newspaper also highlights a meeting between PN leader Bernard Grech and Roberta Metsola, a party MEP who is currently president of the European Parliament.