The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta reports how the government late on Wednesday unveiled a €1.8m aid package to help the private sector survive the economic slowdown caused by coronavirus.

The Malta Independent says a murdered man whose body was found on Tuesday had been hit on the head with a sharp object. It also reports how the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 48, with 10 new cases confirmed on Wednesday.

L-orizzont also leads with the government's aid package. In other stories it quotes the General Workers Union saying workers should be treated equally.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Adrian Delia saying the country will successfully surpass the coronavirus crisis if everyone pulls together. It also focuses on PN proposals to help the private sector. In another story it reports that an entire nuns' convent is in quarantine.