These are the leading stories making front-page headlines in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta reports on the internet advertising spend of Malta’s two main political parties, which according to a Google transparency report is topping €240,000 a week during the electoral campaign.

The newspaper also reports that 37,000 voting documents have yet to be collected – a number that the electoral commissioner reckons is “quite high” for this stage of the campaign.

The Malta Independent leads with news from Ukraine, reporting that Russian strikes hit Kyiv and the outskirts of Lviv.

The newspaper also reports that a group of developers led by Joseph Portelli is seeking a fourth permit for apartments in Sannat, on the same road as a controversial cluster of applications.

L-Orizzont leads with Robert Abela calling on voters to cast their vote in the election, saying that is the only poll that counts.

The newspaper also gives prominence to Owen Bonnici calling for men to speak out against domestic violence.

In-Nazzjon leads with a pledge by the PN to bump up aid for coeliac patients to €180 a month from the current €45. The newspaper also gives prominence to an open letter sent to Pope Francis by migrants ahead of his visit to Malta, and reports that the PN will be running a fundraising drive on Saturday.