The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with suspected fuel smuggler Darren Debono accusing ex-OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri of attempting to frame him for journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination.

In another story, the newspaper says thousands of extras will be recruited for the sequel to the blockbuster Gladiator, with shooting in Malta expected to start at the beginning of summer.

The Malta Independent on Sunday leads with a plea from a 52-year-old woman who wants to find out who her real parents are.

Malta Today says Robert Abela’s praise for work done by Steward Health Care leaves doctors and nurses shocked as they insist the promised new infrastructure never materialised.

Illum says 70% of the Maltese are "very worried" about the cost of living.

It-Torċa leads with comments from Speaker Anġlu Farrugia on the Opposition’s walkout from Parliament during the week.

Kullħadd says an additional €6 million are being allocated for first-time buyers and other empty properties.