The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports that former Labour deputy leader Chris Cardona was questioned by the police on his alleged knowledge of plots to murder journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. The former minister said he was not cautioned or put on bail.

Times of Malta and The Malta Independent also report that the organisers of an illegal rave in Pembroke are to be taken to court.

The Malta Independent, like other newspapers, also reports that Joseph Muscat and Konrad Mizzi had been holding parallel talks with Steward Healthcare behind the back of Health Minister Chris Fearne.

In-Nazzjon leads with remarks by Opposition leader Bernard Grech that the PN wants improvements to the divorce law to ease the people's suffering. It also reports on a meeting which Grech held with the platform of women's organisations.

L-orizzont gives prominence to a Cabinet meeting held for the first time in the GWU's Workers' Memorial Building and says the GWU and the government are united in their quest for a fair society.