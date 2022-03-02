The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads with news that Russian airstrikes hit a residential block in Kharkiv and the main TV tower in the capital Kyiv on Tuesday.

In a separate article, the newspaper reports that dozens of Ukrainians who were granted temporary humanitarian protection by Malta following the 2014 war with Russia were asked to leave last summer when their protection status was revoked due to a change in circumstances.

The Malta Independent refers to EP President Roberta Metsola's remarks on Tuesday that the EU could no longer sell passports to Vladimir Putin's friends.

In-Nazzjon refers to PN's electoral promise of fair pensions and investment in the arts and culture.

L-orizzont meanwhile leads its front page with comments by Health Minister Chris Fearne who said that standing events will only be allowed as of April 10.

The midweekly MaltaToday refers to the EU's acceptance of Ukraine's application for candidate status.