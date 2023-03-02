The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta leads with claims that the government has been repeatedly blocking one of its own companies from installing PV panels on large public spaces, a claim it denies. The newspaper also reports that a court has slashed the time allowed for Steward to appeal last week's hospital concessions judgement.

The Malta Independent gives prominence to a protest by Republikka, which said that the place of former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is in jail. The rule of law group called for serious police investigations.

L-orizzont reports how a former senior official in the health sector is now making a successful business of selling pastizzi in California.

In-Nazzjon reports that footage from inside St Luke's Hospital shows the shocking state this property has descended in under Steward Healthcare. It also reports remarks by opposition leader Bernard Grech insisting that the people have a right for impartial news from the state broadcaster.