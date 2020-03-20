These are the leading stories in local newspapers on March 20, 2020.

Times of Malta reports on how employers and unions were in rare agreement yesterday, as they aired their disappointment over the government’s Coronavirus financial aid package for local businesses.

The newspaper also reports how Malta has lost a claim over faulty concrete used to construct Mater Dei Hospital.

L-Orizzont leads with Superintendent of Public health Charmaine Gauci warning that the worst may still be yet to come with the COVID-19 outbreak.

In-Nazzjon leads with Opposition leader Adrian Delia appealing to the government not to abandon workers in their time of need. His comments were made in reaction to the announced financial aid package for Maltese businesses.