The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with a news report on how a firm owned by alleged kidnapper Christian Borg is acting “completely against the law” by claiming to have the right to track its customers by installing location sensors in their newly purchased cars.

In a separate piece, the newspaper reports that over €1.8 million in damages were claimed as a result of February’s gale-force storm Helios.

The Malta Independent refers to comments by MEP Alex Agius Saliba who said that spring hunting and trapping go hand in hand with the protection of birds and their habitats if done sustainably.

It also reports that a man accused of using counterfeit banknotes at different fuel stations has been acquitted after the prosecution failed to produce witnesses for 19 years.

In-Nazzjon leads with news that the PN collected €356,187 during a marathon in aid of the party on Sunday.

L-orizzont leads with an article on research among three to six-year-olds which shows that children start expressing worry from every young age.