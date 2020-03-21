These are the leading articles in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta reports that air pollution indicators have registered a drop of up to 70 per cent this month when compared to the previous one, with experts pointing to coronavirus suppression measures as the most likely reason.

The newspaper also reports that Pope Francis’ visit to May, scheduled for May 31, is likely to be postponed.

The Malta Independent leads with Friday’s news of 11 new COVID-19 cases and writes that a patient currently in care has developed complications. The newspaper also writes that the spread of the coronavirus could leave an impact on Malta’s demographic composition.

L-Orizzont reports that Gozo has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, with a Gozitan among the 11 new confirmed cases reported on Friday.

In-Nazzjon leads with Adrian Delia’s pledge to be the voice of Maltese and Gozitan workers “in this time of crisis” and notes how Cyprus has slashed electricity and VAT rates in response to the crisis.