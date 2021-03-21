Developments in court on Saturday are the main focus of Sunday’s national newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri and 10 others were arraigned in court charged with money laundering and corruption in a watershed moment in Malta’s recent history.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says that Schembri, who was among 11 charged with money laundering, has been remanded in custody.

Malta Today says Schembri has been charged with corruption and forgery.

Illum says Schembri has been denied bail and is being held in prison.

It-Torċa says that Schembri has been charged along with 10 others.

Il-Mument says, with reference to Schembri, “from Castille to Corradino prison”.

Kullħadd says 11 people, including Schembri, faced a number of charges in court.