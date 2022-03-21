The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads its front page with news that Russia bombed a school sheltering 400 people in the besieged port of Mariupol, as Moscow claimed that it had again fired a hypersonic missile in Ukraine.

Separately, the newspaper reports that a Bangladeshi businessman who has lived in Malta for the past 17 years is mulling leaving the country for good after being repeatedly turned away by prospective landlords because of his religion and nationality.

The Malta Independent meanwhile carries comments by Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina, who told the newspaper that having a pet should be considered a responsible luxury.

Separately, the newspaper carries a report on the last week of electoral campaigning.

Both In-Nazzjon and L-orizzont dedicate their front pages to comments by the major party leaders.

In-Nazzjon refers to PN leader Bernard Grech's comments to the electorate on Sunday that the party believed in them and needed their support to succeed.

L-orizzont meanwhile refers to comments by PL leader Robert Abela who said the party had remained strong throughout the electoral campaign when others had given up.