The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta leads with news that a corruption probe into the Montenegro wind farm deal has stalled, with sources pointing to police “delays” in executing plans for a physical search of Enemalta’s offices.

All newspapers report that a police constable has been found not guilty of raping a female colleague at the Msida police station but guilty of sexually harassing a second woman, a teenage recruit.

The Malta Independent leads its front with comments by PL MEP Cyrus Engerer who hailed Joseph Muscat's legacy as a strong one, despite shortcomings which he said have been addressed.

In-Nazzjon meanwhile publishes comments by the nurses' union president Paul Pace and the doctor's association head Martin Balzan, who said that the government was hiding behind the Auditor General in the hospitals' deal saga.

L-orizzont reports on the setting up of a youth forum that will be providing the Office of the Prime Minister with recommendations on issues that impact young people.