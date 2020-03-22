The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says that according to a survey it has commissioned, around three-quarters of all Maltese are concerned that the coronavirus is going to impact them and deal a financial blow to them and their family. The newspaper also interviews Health Minister Chris Fearne, who says the dramatic impact of the coronavirus on everybody’s lives as well as the economy will be long-lasting and people will have to adjust to a new ‘normal’.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says 12,500 dwelling planning applications were approved in 2019.

Malta Today leads with the constituted bodies’ appeal to the Prime Minister to sustain businesses by keeping workers in a job with a social insurance that sustains their wages.

Kullħadd says that many Maltese people are still abroad.

Illum leads with the constituted bodies' plea to the Prime Minister for help before it is too late.

It-Torċa quotes Governance Minister Edward Zammit Lewis saying that no worker should be used by businesses to get what they want out of the government.

Il-Mument leads with Opposition leader Adrian Delia calling for serious and direct assistance to employers and businesses for the benefit of the people.