The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta leads its front page with survey results showing that the war in Ukraine is now a major concern for voters.

Separately, the newspaper reports that Infrasturcture Malta gas revoked the award of two multimillion-euro tenders to construction giant Polidano over the company's failure to show it has been given a clean bill of health by the tax department.

The Malta Independent meanwhile reports that the PN has asked the electoral commission to cancel "illegal" prisoner votes.

In a second story, the newspaper carries a report that the government has turned an FOI request on the cost of the Malta Film Awards.

Both In-Nazzjon and L-orizzont dedicate their front pages to comments by the major party leaders.

In-Nazzjon refers to PN leader Bernard Grech's comments that young people are Malta's present and future. It also refers to the party's request to the electoral commission to investigate illegal prisoner votes.

L-orizzont meanwhile refers to comments by PL leader Robert Abela who said what has been achieved so far by Labour is only the beginning.