The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads with news that the government has sent a termination letter to Steward Health Care, informing it that it the government is stepping in immediately to run the three state hospitals it had administered.

Separately it reports that a court ruling that stopped a two-storey Santa Luċia house from being redeveloped into a five-floor apartment block despite the local plans allowing for the height, is “expected to shape future development applications”, according to Chamber of Architects president Andre Pizzuto.

MaltaToday and The Malta Independent also lead with Steward's notice.

MaltaToday meanwhile reports that Valletta Boutique Living is seeking investors to finance an expansion.

The Malta Independent carries a separate article about how the Low Wage Commission will provide recommendations to the government on minimum pay by the end of the year.

In-Nazzjon leads with a call by the PN for a public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia on a Corradino construction site.

L-orizzont leads with a warning by the Occupational Health and Safety Authority that scaffolding at construction sites should only be set up by competent people.

The newspaper also reports on the Steward notice, while a third article on its frontpage refers to comments by PL MP Amanda Spiteri Grech who recommended the setting up of an authority regulating missed parental maintenance payments.