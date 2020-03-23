These are the leading stories in local newspapers on March 23, 2020.

Times of Malta reports on how non-essential shops and outlets were forced to close as from Monday morning as the government imposes new restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The newspaper also reports how people working in the leisure industry were the first to feel the pinch of COVID-19.

L-Orizzont, In-Nazzjon and The Malta Independent also lead with the story of the closure of non-essential shops.

L-Orizzont also reports how Prime Minister Robert Abela said the government wanted businesses to prosper and people to hang on to their jobs during these turbulent times.

In-Nazzjon reports on how reported cases climbed to 90 leads, on a speech by Opposition leader Adrian Delia saying that people in Malta and Gozo will overcome this difficult time and on how German Chancellor Angela Merkel was in quarantine over COVID-19.

The Malta Independent also reports prominently on the earthquake that hit Croatia on Sunday.