The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads its front page with a report on how the government freephone service is experiencing a barrage of calls linked to the recently mailed cost-of-living and tax refund cheques.

Separately, the newspaper also reports that a PN government would spend €6 billion to implement its electoral manifesto, in a plan it says will generate direct and indirect GDP contributions of €42.6 billion by 2030.

The Malta Independent reports on Ukraine's retake of a Kyiv suburb, while the newspaper also reports that hotelier Michael Zammit Tabona has sued the public health chief over COVID measures.

In-Nazzjon leads with news that PN is to take court action against the Electoral Commission after it turned down its request to annul the early voting held at the prisons on Saturday because of irregularities.

L-orizzont refers to comments by Robert Abela, who on Tuesday said that a PL government would continue addressing past injustices.