The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspaper.

Times of Malta says the number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 107, with local spread accounting for a significant proportion of new cases. In another story, the newspaper says a 40-year-old man wanted by the police in connection with the murder of Victor McKeon in Santa Luċija has been tracked down and arrested in Morocco.

The Malta Independent says that the 17 new COVID-19 cases registered on Monday include a family of three.

L-Orizzont says government assistance to enterprises will increase through new measures aimed at saving jobs.

In-Nazzjon says the repercussions of the new coronavirus are affecting Gozo and Gozitans much worse than Malta.