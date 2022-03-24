The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta and The Malta Independent lead with a report on the final debate for this electoral campaign between Labour leader Robert Abela and his Nationalist rival Bernard Grech.

Separately, both newspapers also report how the PN lost a court case to force a re-run of the early voting held at the prisons on Saturday, with the Constitutional Court citing a lack of jurisdiction.

In-Nazzjon leads with a report on how a PN government would generate direct and indirect GDP contributions of €42.6 billion by 2030.

L-orizzont meanwhile publishes data from its last survey predicting a PL win with 55.9% of the votes and a record low voter turnout.