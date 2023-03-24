The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with news that Steward Health Care has ramped up its row with the government by threatening legal action over its attempts to terminate the hospitals' privatisation deal.

It separately reports that a judge has ordered the police commissioner to take criminal action against author Mark Camilleri for publishing thousands of messages between Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar and Yorgen Fenech, in breach of a court ban.

The Malta Independent similarly leads with Steward's threat of legal action and news that criminal action has been ordered against Camilleri.

In-Nazzjon reports on PN leader Bernard Grech's participation in an EPP summit that discussed the war in Ukraine and immigration.

L-orizzont meanwhile leads with news that BCRS collected more than 45million containers in its first 120 days of operation.

The newspaper also carries a photo of a 69-year-old farmer who died on Thursday after suffering grievous foot injuries when he got trapped by a mechanical plough in a field near Mġarr.