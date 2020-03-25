The new economic measures announced by Prime Minister Robert Abela on Tuesday are the main story in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says the government will give private sector employees in sectors hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak €800 every month with employers agreeing to fork out a further €400 as part of a new financial aid package rolled out to help businesses.

The Malta Independent says the government will pay €800 per month to employees in worst-hit sectors.

Malta Today quotes the Prime Minister saying that now was not the time for a windfall tax on big profits.

L-Orizzont says the government will be paying a whole week’s pay to sectors affected by the coronavirus.

In-Nazzjon leads with Opposition leader Adrian Delia calling the government “reactive and selective”.

In another story on its front page, Times of Malta says former Nationalist MP Marthese Portelli denied quitting politics to join the developers’ lobby and dismissed rumours that she was being blackmailed.