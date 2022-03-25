These are the leading stories in local newspapers this morning.

Times of Malta reports that Junior College has relaxed its entry rules to no longer require students to pass all core subjects to be admitted.

The newspaper also speaks to the designer of the podium to be used by Pope Francis during his visit in early April.

The Malta Independent leads with international news from Ukraine, writing that the west is cranking up costs for Russia. The newspaper also gives prominence to Ryanair announcing seven new routes to Malta for the summer months.

L-Orizzont leads with an account of a Maltese volunteer who went to the Poland-Ukraine border to assist with the refugee effort there. The newspaper also notes that COVID-19 is ‘rearing its head’ again across the globe.

In-Nazzjon runs a lead story noting that the general election vote will be held tomorrow and writes that more than 16,000 voting documents remained uncollected as of Thursday evening.

The newspaper also gives prominence to the Junior College rule change.