These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with an article revealing how Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar did not list her ‘extra’ job as an ITS consultant on her parliamentary declaration. The job came to light through leaked chats she had with Yorgen Fenech.

The newspaper also reports that Steward Health Care has instructed its employees not to attend any meetings with government officials.

The Malta Independent gives prominence to an MUMN decision to order directives for all its members across public hospitals, in connection with a dispute over sectoral agreement negotiations.

L-Orizzont gives prominence to a government plan to spend €6 million to buy a number of band club buildings to ensure the clubs are not evicted by landlords.

The newspaper also notes that one year has passed since Labour’s 2022 general election victory and teases a political poll it will run in Sunday’s It-Torċa.

In-Nazzjon leads with the revelation about Cutajar’s parliamentary declarations and also reports on a court decision to grant author Mark Camilleri access to documents related to a contempt of court investigation he faces.

The newspaper also highlights a PN statement condemning Robert Abela for not finding money to satisfy requests by health professionals, while insiders continue to “pig out”.