The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says government advisers have warned that Malta stands to lose out on an estimated €3 billion in tourist expenditure due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which would send shockwaves through the entire economy. In another story, it says the National Audit Office has raised doubts on whether it was regular for the government to request proposals for the transfer of land on which the Institute of Tourism Studies was located in St George’s Bay.

The Malta Independent says Wednesday’s 19 new coronavirus registered cases was the highest daily rise so far.

L-Orizzont leads with a story on economists’ positive reaction to the newly announced government aid package for workers hit by the COVID-19.

In-Nazzjon quotes Opposition leader Adrian Delia saying that the government’s third assistance package was late and not enough.