The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Saturday.

Saturday's general election dominates the front page of every newspaper.

Times of Malta leads its front page with a story on predictions this election could see a historically low turnout. More than 14,000 people, around four per cent of eligible voters, have failed to collect their document.

The Malta Independent reports on a new alliance between the US and European Union which aims to undercut reliance on Russian energy, while also highlighting the high number of people who have not picked up their voting document.

In-Nazzjon says that a new system for counting votes will be used for the very firsy time in this election.

L-orizzont leads with predictions of low voter turnout highlighting that traditionally PN-leaning districts have been worst hit.