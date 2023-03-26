The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with new survey data showing that Labour’s popularity has plummeted to its lowest in years as voters seemingly express their anger in the wake of the hospitals' scandal.

The data also shows that Robert Abela’s trust rating among the public has taken a severe hit in the past year, reaching an all-time low of just under five out of 10.

MaltaToday refers to comments by Prime Minister Robert Abela who in an interview with the newspaper said that Comino developers should stick to the existing footprint.

Separately, the newspaper calls for justice in the case of a woman who was allegedly raped by a carer at Mount Carmel Hospital.

illum also refers to the Abela interview, during which the prime minister said the government might sue Steward for damages.

The Malta Independent on Sunday publishes comments by PL MEP Alfred Sant who is urging for an analysis of the Vitals/Steward 'mess'.

Il-Mument refers to comments by PN leader Bernard Grech who on Saturday said PL was elected to government to 'pig out'.

It-Torċa also publishes survey data. According to findings published in the newspaper, if an election were to be held tomorrow, 53.3% would vote for PL, while the PN would garner 43.6% of the votes.

KullĦadd recalls the general election of one year ago, listing ten milestones accomplished by the government over the past 12 months.