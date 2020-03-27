The COVID-19 pandemic continues to fill the front pages of Malta’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says all people aged over 65 and any others who suffer from specific medical conditions – the population most at risk for COVID-19 – have been ordered to stay at home from tomorrow.

The Malta Independent and In-Nazzjon also lead with the newly announced measures, which have given the police new powers to disperse groups of more than five people outside.

L-Orizzont says five new cases were reported on Thursday bringing Malta’s total to 134.