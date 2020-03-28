These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with reports of confusion surrounding restrictions introduced for groups most at vulnerable to the coronavirus. The government reversed many of its original decrees late on Friday.

The newspaper also reports that the police are expecting to see a spike in criminality over the weeks to come, as the reality of financial hardship caused by the pandemic hits home.

The Malta Independent report that the real estate industry is at a complete standstill, with the coronavirus pandemic wrecking their business.

L-Orizzont writes that the cost of living is rising rapidly during the pandemic, with food vendors increasing their prices, at times dramatically.

In-Nazzjon focus on what appears to be a conflict between the Prime Minister, Robert Abela, and his deputy, Chris Fearne, over coronavirus restrictions for the elderly, pregnant and chronically ill.