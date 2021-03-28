The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

Times of Malta reports that Malta is headling towards an 'all-clear' from Moneyval, which had demanded a series of changes to beef up money-laundering actions. The newspaper also says that reports of online scams have almost doubled as fraudsters take advantage of the rise of online shopping caused by the pandemic.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says queue-jumping remains a reality as the vaccination programme intensifies. It also features a staff member's battle against COVID-19.

Maltatoday says claims of a 'minister' mastermind behind the Daphne Caruana Gallizia murder rekindled the first claims by Yorgen Fenech who had accused chief of staff Keith Schembri of the murder and claimed that Joseph Muscat knew of the Melvin Theuma tapes.

It-Torċa says legal experts were shocked by a Bernard Grech statement that he would have been prepared to offer a pardon to Yorgen Fenech if it was to lead to another mastermind in the Caruana Galizia murder. It also says a new platform had been set up to help business start-ups.

Il-Mument says the gaming sector has pleaded for action to save Malta's reputation abroad.

Illum says there have been positive signals from Moneyval, but no comment from the finance minister.It also says the airport company has made a loss of almost €70 million as tourism was thrown in limbo by the pandemic.

KullĦadd speaks of plots within the PN to oust deputy leader David Agius and health spokesman Stephen Spiteri.