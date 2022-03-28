The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

The outcome of the general election dominates the front pages, as expected.

Times of Malta leads with the headline 'Labour cruises to record victory' and reports how the Labour Party is expected to have an 11-seat parliamentary majority.

The Malta Independent reports how Robert Abela has taken Labour to 'new heights'.

MaltaToday says this was a 'Labour hat-trick' with a 39.000 vote super-majority despite a lower turnout.

L-orizzont says this was the third Labour victory in a row.

In-Nazzjon reports that Labour has won the general election, and also gives prominence to Bernard Grech's announcement that he intends to stay on as PN leader.