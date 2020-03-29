The following are the top stories in some of Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports how a 72-year-old man is in critical condition from COVID-19. It also reports that schools will stay closed this scholastic year, while the police have laid on plans for a stronger street presence.

The Malta Independent on Sunday reports how, three weeks after the first case, the number of COVID-19 cases has now reached 149.

MaltaToday says that an agreement between Steward Healthcare and minister Konrad Mizzi in August 2019 gave Steward an 'escape clause' that turns any termination of its concession into a government default.

Il-Mument says confusion created by the prime minister over the lock-down of the elderly has continued to increase.

