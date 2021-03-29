The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that investigators are considering reopening their investigation into the murder of a businessman by a powerful car bomb in 2016. It also reports that according to a study, women are more unsure of COVID-19 vaccines.

The Malta Independent leads with the tightening of COVID-19 measures announced on Sunday. It also reports that the authorities are seeking details of reported queue-jumping for vaccines.

L-orizzont highlights an appeal by the prime minister for people to remain vigilant and not to relax COVID-19 precautions.

In-Nazzjon says the PN raised €335,175 in a fund-raising marathon on Sunday. It also quotes PN leader Bernard Grech telling representatives of the social partners that all should work together to rebuild Malta's reputation.