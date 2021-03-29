The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.
Times of Malta reports that investigators are considering reopening their investigation into the murder of a businessman by a powerful car bomb in 2016. It also reports that according to a study, women are more unsure of COVID-19 vaccines.
The Malta Independent leads with the tightening of COVID-19 measures announced on Sunday. It also reports that the authorities are seeking details of reported queue-jumping for vaccines.
L-orizzont highlights an appeal by the prime minister for people to remain vigilant and not to relax COVID-19 precautions.
In-Nazzjon says the PN raised €335,175 in a fund-raising marathon on Sunday. It also quotes PN leader Bernard Grech telling representatives of the social partners that all should work together to rebuild Malta's reputation.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us