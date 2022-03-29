The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.
Times of Malta leads with the swearing-in of Prime Minister Robert Abela as thousands watched proceedings on a big screen on Palace square. It also reports that Adrian Delia and Joe Giglio have ruled out making a bid for the leadership of the PN. Party leader Bernard Grech has said he will seek re-election.
The Malta Independent says Robert Abela has taken the oath of office. It reports that Abela got a bigger victory than Muscat, but won fewer votes.
L-orizzont says Robert Abela has been sworn in as prime minister and is back in Castille.
In-Nazzjon says the official results of the election have been presented to the President. It also reports that Bernard Grech was shown strong confidence in the two districts he contested.
