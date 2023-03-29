The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads with Keith Schembri's appearance before the Public Accounts Committee on Tuesday. It reports that the former chief of staff encouraged Konrad Mizzi to use NexieBT.

The newspaper also reports that Malta has 18,000 cars for every square kilometre of road.

The Malta Independent quotes Keith Schembri telling the PAC that he left politics 'a poorer man'. It also reports that the FKNK wants trapping of turtle dove to be allowed during the spring hunting season.

L-orizzont highlights the publication of a draft national drugs policy which includes a proposal for random testing of motorists. It also reports that the Consumer Affairs Tribunal had 232 pending cases at the close of 2022.

In-Nazzjon leads with a call by the PN for Robert Abela to sack Rosianne Cutajar from the Labour Party and its parliamentary group because, in his words, no one is bigger than the party or the country. The newspaper also highlights the evidence given by Keith Schembri before the Public Accounts Committee.