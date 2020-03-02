The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers.

Times of Malta reports that Melvin Theuma, the middleman in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder plot had a meeting at Castille three weeks after the assassination. The newspaper also reports how last month was the driest February ever.

The Malta Independent quotes a European Commission report saying that Malta is heavily reliant on foreign workers, but lacks a strategy to keep them here.

In-Nazzjon quotes Adrian Delia saying he will no longer tolerate a situation where foreigner investors in the health sector continue to rob the Maltese.

l-orizzont reports that the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development will discuss the coronavirus on Thursday. The main issue is over quarantine leave for workers.