The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

All the newspapers lead with Monday's tragedy in Hamrun which saw a woman die in the rubble of her own collapsed home.

In other stories, Times of Malta reports how the Planning Authority controversially granted a permit for the building of a pontoon in Balluta Bay.

The Malta Independent highlights comments that the decriminalisation of prostitution is the safest way for sex workers to work.

l-orizzont reports how Prime Minister Robert Abela had a meeting on Monday with farmers who are at risk of losing their land for an expansion of the waste disposal facilities in Maghtab.