The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads with reactions to the new COVID-19 record set on Tuesday. It also reports how an Inland Revenue Department official was arrested on trumped-up allegations as efforts were made to remove him in 2013.

The Malta Independent says pressure is growing for further COVID-19 restrictions as the number of new cases mounts. It also gives prominence to comments by Carmel Pace on the first anniversary of the death of his wife Miriam when their house collapsed as a result of works on an adjoining building site.

MaltaToday says in a front-page editorial that it is time to consider 'a soft lockdown'.

l-orizzont says some governments in EU countries have faced fake offers of a billion COVID-19 vaccines. It also reports that pension computations for those who retired last year will not be affected by reduced income caused by the COVID-19 economic slowdown.

In-Nazzjon leads with remarks by Opposition leader Bernard Grech that the people feel the vaccination process is lacking transparency, and the contract tracing system has gone haywire.