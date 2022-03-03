The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta leads with a report on how Russian forces shelled several Ukrainian cities on Wednesday as troops battled in the streets of Kharkiv and Ukraine's president accused Moscow of wanting to "erase our country".

In a separate piece, it reports that Malta has suspended Russians and Belarusians from its cash-for-passports scheme, in a dramatic change of stance.

In-Nazzjon refers to Bernard Grech's comments who on Wednesday said a PN government would extend paternity leave to 15 days.

L-orizzont carries a photo of murdered Rita Ellul and the alleged perpetrator who was charged with her killing on Wednesday.

It also refers to a promise by Robert Abela of increased wages for educators.