The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with the Gżira’s Labour mayor accusing his party of betraying its socialist principles over plans to turn part of a public garden into a petrol station.

In another story, the newspaper says a man awaiting trial for a murder committed 35 years ago has claimed a breach of his fundamental rights because the attorney general refuses to drop the charges against him.

The Malta Independent and In-Nazzjon say the Opposition will be filing a motion in Parliament insisting on a public inquiry to establish the truth on the Jean Paul Sofia tragedy.

L-Orizzont says works on Triq is-Sejba in Mqabba are expected to be concluded in the second quarter of the year.