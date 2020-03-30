The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports how two new coronavirus cases were detected after a record 585 tests in 24 hours. It also reports calls by the Malta Developers' Association for the government to seek legal advice to reverse the deal which handed the db group the former ITS property in St George's Bay.

The Malta Independent leads with Sunday's coronavirus developments under the heading - 'No room for complacency, authorities warn, as two new cases are confirmed'. It also says that 22 companies showed interest in building a pre-fabricated hospital for coronavirus patients.

L-orizzont gives prominence to a call by Prime Minister Robert Abela for people to observe the warnings by the health authorities, so that they could be able to enjoy the summer.

In-Nazzjon quotes Adrian Delia saying the war against coronavirus would be won when everyone worked together.