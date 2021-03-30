The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta leads with its investigation revealing that a Chinese negotiator is behind the secret company Macbridge. It also reports that Keith Schembri, the former chief of staff, will learn today whether he will be granted bail.

The Malta Independent also reports that the court's decision on Keith Schembri is expected today. It also reports the anger of an environment NGO over road works on Comino.

l-orizzont says that while progress is being made in the fight against COVID-19, people are being urged to continue to take precautions.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Bernard Grech saying the Labour Party promised a dream and delivered a nightmare. It also reports on the Macbridge revelations and the court decision on Keith Schembri expected today.