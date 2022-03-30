The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta reports that the police do not consider the government’s ploy of sending out cheques on the eve of an election to be a corrupt practice under Maltese laws.

It also highlights an opinion piece by former prime minister and Labour MEP Alfred Sant saying the government would do well to phase out the sale of passports.

The Malta Independent in an Associated Press report says the EU wants to end the sale of golden passport schemes, including Malta's. It also reports how COVID-19 cases 'exploded' to 603 on Tuesday.

MaltaToday leads with the 'Basketball disgrace' as a viral video of a Hibernians and Depiro BC match showed both sets of players pass up open shots and blatantly waste time. It also lists the seats which MPs elected from two districts will cede.

In-Nazzjon says enthusiasm for the Pope's visit is building. It also reports how the authorities did not publish COVID-19 figures for two successive days.

l-orizzont reports that invalid votes doubled in this general election and almost 60,000 did not vote, including those who spoiled their ballot and those who did not even pick up their voting documents