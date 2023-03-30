The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta reports that a Maltese priest has taken legal action against a National Health Service (NHS) trust in London after he was removed from the chaplaincy of a psychiatric hospital for answering a patient’s question about the Church’s teaching on marriage.

The newspaper also gives prominence to an address by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana, who said Malta needs to change its corporate tax regime before it is forced to do so by the EU.

The Malta Independent leads with the report of an internal MFSA investigation which found that its former CEO Joseph Cuschier infringed both the MFSA's and the European Central Bank's guidelines by going on a trip to Las Vegas with businessman Yorgen Fenech.

L-orizzont reports that the national strategy for financial services has been announced.

In-Nazzjon leads with questions by Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech on when Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar will resign. It also reports that landlords are demanding the eviction of the Labour Party club from their property in Valletta. In a third story it reports that the Pope has been hospitalised.