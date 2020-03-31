The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports that groups have been limited to three, with people in larger groups made liable to a €100 each. It also reports how applications flooded at Malta Enterprise on Monday from employers seeking COVID aid.

The Malta Independent reports how five new COVID cases were reported on Monday, raising the total to 156. It also reports that child access and maintenance must go on unless a Family Court orders otherwise.

l-orizzont says the government received more than 9,000 requests for help to repatriate stranded tourists. It also quotes the superintendent of public health saying Malta can perform 700 COVID tests daily.

In-Nazzjon quotes Adrian Delia, leader of the opposition, saying that the PN will continue putting the national interest as a priority.