The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta reports that Malta is planning to welcome a return of tourists in June. It also reports that the prime minister has urged the police to investigate reports on the ownership of secret company Macbridge.

The Malta Independent highlights a court decision to deny bail to Keith Schembri for a second time. It also reports that no arrangements are expected to be made with any pharmacy to dispense the COVID-19 vaccine.

l-orizzont also leads with the plans for tourism, highlighting the fact that the government plans to inject a further €20m in the industry. It also reports on proposals that would allow adults to possess up to 7g of cannabis for personal use.

In-Nazzjon leads with the Keith Schembri bail decision. It also reports that the PN is insisting that funds used for corruption on an Enemalta project in Montenegro should be repatriated and used in Malta projects.