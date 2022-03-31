The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta quotes the prime minister saying his new team is a mix of experience and new blood, as the new Cabinet was sworn in on Wednesday. It also reports how an EU investigator told a court that former commissioner John Dalli breached lobbying rules.

The Malta Independent lists the Cabinet appointments, saying Ian Borg has been moved to the foreign ministry as many ministers retain their portfolios.

In-Nazzjon focuses on former ministers who were left out of the Cabinet including Michael Farrugia and Carmelo Abela. It also looks ahead at the Pope's forthcoming visit.

L-orizzont pictures the prime minister at the freedom monument in Vittoriosa and says Labour celebrated its big electoral victory on Wednesday.